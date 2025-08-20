India’s sweeping online gaming ban puts billions in investor capital at risk
20 Aug 2025
The online gaming bill targeting real-money games jeopardizes a sector that’s attracted a host of global investors, including Tiger Global, ChrysCapital, and DST Global, and $2.8 billion in funding over just 5 years.
Mumbai: Investors in real-money gaming startups are in wait-and-watch mode after the government unveiled a sweeping ban that could wipe out the billion-dollar industry.
