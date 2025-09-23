Mint Explainer | The huge backlog slowing India’s green energy ambitions
India has crossed the halfway mark towards its renewable energy target but has hit a speed bump with hardly any buyers for clean electricity. Mint explains the consequences.
India’s renewable energy roadmap has hit an obstacle with no buyers for electricity from projects with about 30 GW of combined power-generating capacity. Although the backlog has declined from about 55 GW, offtake agreements for power from these projects is yet to gain momentum.