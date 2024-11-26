India signs final act of Riyadh Design Law Treaty, reaffirms commitment to strengthen IP framework

  • The treaty will make it easier, faster and more affordable for designers the world over to protect their work both at home and abroad.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published26 Nov 2024, 02:16 PM IST
The treaty allows applicants to file multiple designs in a single application, saving time and costs.
New Delhi: India has signed the Final Act of the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (DLT), reaffirming its commitment to fostering inclusive growth and strengthening its intellectual property (IP) ecosystem, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The treaty, adopted after almost two decades of negotiations under the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), seeks to harmonise industrial design protection processes globally, benefiting stakeholders across industries, including small and medium enterprises.

It will now be easier, faster and more affordable for designers the world over to protect their work both at home and abroad, marking a major step forward in empowering designers and fostering international collaboration in design, WIPO said last week.

The DLT introduces a standardised framework for industrial design registration, significantly reducing procedural complexities and the administrative burden for applicants, the ministry said. By aligning registration requirements across jurisdictions, the treaty aims to promote innovation and creativity while empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, and independent designers, it said.

The treaty aims to simplify industrial design protection through several key provisions. It introduces more flexible deadlines for filing and submissions, allowing applicants greater leeway.

As per the treaty document, there is now a mechanism to restore rights in case of lapses, ensuring that applicants can recover lost opportunities. Provisions have been added to make it easier to correct or add priority claims.

Applicants can file multiple designs in a single application, saving time and costs. Additionally, the treaty encourages countries to adopt electronic systems for design registration and facilitate the digital exchange of priority documents.

Double-digit growth

“India’s rich legacy of creativity and craftsmanship underpins its robust policy framework supporting design as a catalyst for innovation and economic development,” the ministry said.

India ranks among the top 10 globally for patents, trademarks, and industrial designs, Mint reported on 12 November. India recorded the fastest growth among the top 20 origins in patent applications, with a 15.7% increase in 2023, marking its fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth in this area.

With 64,480 patent applications, India now ranks sixth worldwide, crossing a threshold as Indian filings accounted for over half the total (55.2%) for the first time, as reported by Mint.

“Initiatives such as the Startup India programme and the Startups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) scheme have further amplified India’s IP capacity. By linking these efforts with the DLT, India aims to boost its global competitiveness, helping startups and SMEs secure design rights more easily worldwide,” it said.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 02:16 PM IST
