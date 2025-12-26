India rolls out first dedicated standard for incense sticks amid global scrutiny

In a move aimed at tightening quality, safety and sustainability norms in a sector deeply rooted in India’s cultural practices, the government on Friday launched a new Indian standard for incense sticks amid rising global scrutiny over the use of synthetic chemicals in fragranced products, the ministry of consumer affairs said in a statement.

The step comes against the backdrop of growing international attention to indoor air quality, consumer safety and the environmental impact of fragranced products, particularly in Europe, where regulators have flagged health risks linked to prolonged exposure to certain synthetic compounds used in incense.

According to the ministry’s statement, the absence of a dedicated domestic standard for agarbatti has emerged as a regulatory gap as demand has expanded beyond traditional religious use into wellness, aromatherapy, and meditation spaces in India and overseas.

The move assumes significance as India is the world’s largest producer and exporter of agarbattis, with the industry estimated to be worth around ₹8,000 crore annually and exports of about ₹1,200 crore to more than 150 countries.

The sector supports a large ecosystem of artisans, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and micro-entrepreneurs, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, and provides significant employment opportunities, especially for women.

BIS standards target safer ingredients The standards are developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The new standard lays down detailed specifications covering raw materials, burning quality, fragrance performance, and chemical parameters, while also classifying agarbatti into machine-made, hand-made, and traditional masala categories.

The new standards bar the use of certain insect-control chemicals and synthetic fragrance ingredients that are known to be harmful when burned and inhaled indoors over long periods. The prohibited substances include certain insecticidal chemicals, as well as synthetic fragrance intermediates, which have been internationally linked to respiratory irritation, allergic reactions, and environmental harm when used in indoor settings.

Some of these substances, which are also used in pesticides and industrial fragrances, have been linked in international studies to breathing problems, skin allergies, headaches, and broader environmental damage.

“By prohibiting these substances, the government is seeking to ensure that incense sticks do not release potentially toxic fumes inside homes, temples or meditation spaces,” Ashim Sanyal, chief operating officer and secretary of Consumer VOICE, a non-profit organisation working in the field of consumer awareness.

“For consumers, this means safer agarbattis with lower risks to health, especially for children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions. Products meeting the standard can carry the BIS mark, making it easier for buyers to identify incense sticks that meet minimum safety and quality requirements,” said Sanyal.

Export readiness “For manufacturers, this means reworking formulations, moving away from some cheaper synthetic chemicals and paying closer attention to raw materials. While compliance and testing costs may rise for some players, the standard will make Indian agarbatti more acceptable in overseas markets where safety norms are getting tighter, lowering the risk of rejections and regulatory hurdles,” said Vinod Kumar, president, India SME Forum.

The standard was framed to align Indian manufacturing with evolving global regulatory expectations, while safeguarding consumers at home, as per the ministry’s statement. With many importing countries tightening chemical and safety norms for fragranced goods, compliance with a nationally recognised benchmark is expected to reduce export risks and improve market access for Indian producers.

The standard was prepared by BIS’s Fragrance and Flavour Sectional Committee after consultations with scientific institutions and industry bodies, including Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratories, the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre in Kannauj and the All India Agarbatti Manufacturers Association, to balance scientific evidence with industry realities, the ministry said.