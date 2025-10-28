After three years, India warming up to Russian steel imports again
Russia re-enters India’s top five speciality steel suppliers after three years, redirecting exports hit by Western sanctions and undercutting Chinese and Japanese prices.
New Delhi: After a gap of about three years, Russia is back among India's top five sources of steel, as Western sanctions force Moscow to reroute exports to Asia. The discounted shipments underscore the stress on Russian exports and India's rising demand for electrical steel used in transformers and electric motors.