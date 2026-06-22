Salon chains want in on the home beauty boom but scaling is proving hard

BENGALURU: India’s at-home beauty market is growing at an estimated 22% annually, exposing a widening gap between demand for home services and the ability of traditional salon chains to capture it.
The growth is forcing India’s established salon operators to confront an uncomfortable reality: the fastest-growing segment in beauty services is moving from salons into customers’ homes, while operating models built around fixed storefronts are struggling to adapt.
Unlike venture-backed platforms designed around logistics-heavy, on-demand systems, offline-first salon chains are finding that extending services into homes is not a simple expansion. It requires rebuilding scheduling, workforce deployment and quality control from the ground up.
Naturals Salon, YLG Salon and Looks Salon have all tested home services but remain cautious, citing logistical, workforce and quality-control constraints.