Salon chains want in on the home beauty boom but scaling is proving hard

Sowmya RamasubramanianVaeshnavi Kasthuril
3 min read22 Jun 2026, 01:58 PM IST
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Some premium salon chains remain unconvinced that at-home services can replace traditional salons.
Summary
India’s 22% annual growth in at-home beauty services is forcing salon chains to rethink storefront-first models, but execution challenges and platform-led competition from Urban Company and others are limiting their scale-up plans.

BENGALURU: India’s at-home beauty market is growing at an estimated 22% annually, exposing a widening gap between demand for home services and the ability of traditional salon chains to capture it.

The growth is forcing India’s established salon operators to confront an uncomfortable reality: the fastest-growing segment in beauty services is moving from salons into customers’ homes, while operating models built around fixed storefronts are struggling to adapt.

Unlike venture-backed platforms designed around logistics-heavy, on-demand systems, offline-first salon chains are finding that extending services into homes is not a simple expansion. It requires rebuilding scheduling, workforce deployment and quality control from the ground up.

Also Read | Salon chains in a squeeze as home services, skin clinics march on

Naturals Salon, YLG Salon and Looks Salon have all tested home services but remain cautious, citing logistical, workforce and quality-control constraints.

India’s organized salon market is expected to more than double to $34 billion by 2032 from $11 billion in 2024, according to estimates by India Brand Equity Foundation.

Platform players set the pace

Urban Company has emerged as the clearest benchmark for the category, effectively defining how at-home beauty services can be scaled profitably through logistics, standardisation and pricing control.

Its services segment recorded operating revenue of 1,060 crore in FY26, accounting for nearly 70% of total revenue. The company does not disclose a breakdown of at-home beauty services within the segment.

Yes Madam has raised 50 crore from Info Edge and nearly doubled revenue to 92.5 crore in FY25 while remaining profitable. Instant maid-services firm Snabbit has also entered at-home beauty services.

The broader home-services market is projected to grow at a 22% CAGR to 88 billion by FY30, according to Redseer.

Ambit Capital notes increasing formalization through online channels, improving price transparency and earnings visibility for professionals.

This platform-led ecosystem is reshaping discovery, pricing and fulfilment—setting the operational benchmark that salon chains are now trying to match.

Incumbents struggle

Naturals Salon, YLG Salon and Looks Salon, established salon chains operating across India’s organized beauty segment, have all experimented with home services, but remain cautious due to execution constraints.

“In a salon, I can control the SOP, the environment, the products and the customer experience. All this is not possible in the home salon,” said Rahul Balachandra, chief executive and co-founder of YLG Salon.

Also Read | Luxury beauty becomes daily indulgence, lifting Shoppers Stop’s distribution arm

Operators cite scheduling, stylist reluctance, travel time and inconsistent service conditions as core barriers. YLG’s home-services business remains a single-digit share of revenue and is not being aggressively scaled.

Even when demand exists, execution friction limits expansion. Naturals receives about 100 home-service orders daily in Bengaluru, with an average ticket size of 1,800–2,000.

Many experienced beauticians are reluctant to travel to homes, preferring the safety and infrastructure of salons, while logistics in cities like Bengaluru add additional routing inefficiencies.

The constraints are not new. In 2016, Mumbai-based salon chain Enrich acquired on-demand beauty startup Belita to strengthen its home-services push, but the business was eventually shut down after scaling challenges.

At the time, several offline chains had bet on home services as a future growth driver, but execution difficulties derailed early attempts—making this a second wave of experimentation rather than a first.

For Naturals, internal alignment has also been difficult. Franchise partners initially feared cannibalization of salon footfalls, forcing the company to spend nearly a year piloting models before arriving at a revenue-sharing hybrid structure.

A different proposition

Some premium salon chains remain unconvinced that at-home services can replace traditional salons.

Also Read | Quick home services boom: VCs interested, but startups struggle to stand out

Looks Salon believes home services remain viable only for low-complexity, convenience-led offerings such as waxing, threading and basic nail services, but not higher-value categories.

“The real money lies in hair, and hair is difficult to do at home,” said Samir Srivastava, chief executive of Looks Salon.

Looks offers home services selectively at a 25–30% premium for existing customers but does not see it becoming a standalone business.

YLG estimates home services account for only 9–10% of the market.

“There is an inherent limitation of home services,” Balachandra said. “The bulk of salon services are still at the salon.”

About the Authors

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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