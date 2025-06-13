Eye in the sky: India to set up satellites to spy on satellites
Summary
The satellite mapping project under the defence ministry is set to be managed and operated by a private space startup, and will work alongside Isro's Netra initiative.
New Delhi: The defence ministry is in the process of finalizing a multi-year contract to set up a “constellation of satellites" that will monitor other satellites that may be surveilling India, said three people aware of the development.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story