The department of telecommunications, or DoT, has been asked to study taxing data usage in the country with the “possibility of generating revenue”. The direction was given at a review meeting of the telecom sector chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi early in January.
PM review asks DoT to check if data can be taxed; wants BSNL to trim staff
SummaryIndia is considering a tax on data usage as a means to generate government revenue and also a model to influence screen time, especially among children. In a review meeting, DoT has been given time until September 2026 for this. Separately, the meeting called for efforts to reduce BSNL staff.
