PM review asks DoT to check if data can be taxed; wants BSNL to trim staff

Focus on BSNL, localisation

The minutes of the review meeting noted that BSNL was “a human resource heavy” organization. “Steps may be taken to repatriate all persons on deputation from other departments with BSNL. Further, assessment of all personnel may be carried out with regard to their suitability for the organization and efforts be made to reduce staff,” NITI Aayog said in minutes of the meeting shared with different ministries on 29 January.