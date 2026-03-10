PM review asks DoT to check if data can be taxed; wants BSNL to trim staff

Most countries tax data-driven firms, while some curb screen use with limits on gaming hours or user age.
The department of telecommunications, or DoT, has been asked to study taxing data usage in the country with the “possibility of generating revenue”. The direction was given at a review meeting of the telecom sector chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi early in January.

The meeting also asked DoT to come up with a model that “promotes data consumption for positive activities while at the same time curb the negative activities that are likely to result in addiction especially among children," according to the minutes of the meeting.

The minutes of the 7 January meeting, attended by top government functionaries, has been reviewed by Mint.

Other action points listed in the minutes include: trimming state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)'s workforce, securing national networks, a roadmap for component localisation, and resolving issues in the undersea cable industry. SIM cards should be issued only on the basis of Aadhaar cards after biometric verification, it noted.

Most countries tax income of companies that have data at the core of their business or some try to reduce screen usage in other ways with restrictions on timings of gaming services or age of consumers.

"Any kind of taxes on data usage would be impossible to implement. The same could also cause disruption for users in the country and limit innovation," said Satya N. Gupta, former principal advisor at Trai, short for Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Such a tax may bring down the country from the leadership position in the emerging domain, he added.

DoT has been asked to come up with a model for taxing data by 30 September 2026. The government in its Economic Survey 2026 had flagged the growing spread of digital addiction among children.

The data taxation proposal also assumes significance as the government has been looking to diversify its revenue stream from the telecom sector which is dependent on spectrum auctions and licence fee from phone service operators. Users also pay an 18% goods and services tax (GST) on the mobile recharges.

The proposal gains significance as the government seeks to diversify telecom revenue beyond spectrum auctions and licence fees.

According to DoT, the mobile data usage in the country stood at about 229 billion GB in FY25. A levy of Re 1 per GB, for instance, could bring in 22,900 crore of revenue for the government.

The 7 January meeting, reviewed the progress of the telecom sector for the period FY2024-25. Besides the prime minister, the meeting was attended by communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of state for communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, cabinet secretary T.V. Somanathan, expenditure secretary V. Vualnam, telecom secretary Amit Agrawal, and NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

Queries emailed to PMO, DoT, Cabinet secretary, NITI Aayog, expenditure department, on Saturday did not elicit any response till the press time.

Focus on BSNL, localisation

The minutes of the review meeting noted that BSNL was “a human resource heavy” organization. “Steps may be taken to repatriate all persons on deputation from other departments with BSNL. Further, assessment of all personnel may be carried out with regard to their suitability for the organization and efforts be made to reduce staff,” NITI Aayog said in minutes of the meeting shared with different ministries on 29 January.

An email sent to BSNL for comment Monday morning also did not receive a response.

The department has been given a timeline until October to come up with a plan. As of March-end, BSNL had 54,875 employees and its employee cost of 5,777 crore for the nine months ended December accounted for over 37% of the revenue of operations.

This is significantly higher than private telcos in India. For Reliance Jio Infocomm, the employee cost accounted for 1.6% or 1,490 crore of its revenue in the same nine-month period. Bharti Airtel's standalone employee expense for the period was 1,678 crore, 1.9% of its topline.

With regard to localisation, the review meeting observed that India is still dependent on foreign countries for various telecom network components. “There is a need to work with commitment towards Atmanirbharta in telecom,” the meeting document said. It has suggested that DoT prepare a roadmap by June, targeting at least 10 major components every year for indigenization.

According to a 2024 report by NITI Aayog, more than 40% of telecom equipment such as 4G/5G signal processing units and antenna, are imported from China. DoT has also been tasked with promoting Made in India technology aboard, especially in Africa.

The PMO review also asked the telecom department to set up a communication technology task force by April end to guide the country on adapting to new communication technologies.

The meeting also took into consideration the geopolitical environment and the need to strengthen the national telecom infrastructure. As per discussions in the meeting, there have been several attempts at bugging or snooping on the national telecom infrastructure of the country.

“Department may come up with a mechanism that will be responsible for ensuring the safety of Indian Telecom Network. Quarterly meetings may be held between Department of Telecom, Defence and other agencies on the subject,” the meeting's minutes noted.

The meeting also highlighted the strategic importance of undersea communication cables, suggesting that Indian companies be encouraged to enter the submarine cable repair industry and that additional cable landing stations be developed to ensure redundancy and resilience. Undersea cables form the internet’s invisible backbone—carrying over 95% of global data traffic.

The focus on repair infrastructure comes amid industry concerns over long repair cycles for submarine cable cuts and regulatory hurdles that delay infrastructure and repair work. There are no indigenous cable repair vessels or depots available in India, leaving the country dependent on marine service providers from Singapore and Dubai for subsea cable repairs along its coastline.

