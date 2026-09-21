India sets sail on seafarer tracking system, global safety plan

In response to query mailed by Mint, the MoPSW said under the proposed restructuring of seafarers tracking and emergency response systems, India’s existing eNavik Seafarer Tracking Module will be used as the foundation of the system, as this module already maintains details of Indian crew engaged on vessels worldwide, with vessel positional information updated at least every 24 hours. This update will soon become real time, with upgrades planned in the coming days, the ministry said.