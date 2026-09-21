India sets sail on seafarer tracking system, global safety plan

Subhash Narayan
5 min read21 Sep 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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The proposed system aims to move beyond vessel-oriented tracking to identify individual seafarers, their vessels and responsible agencies.(Bloomberg)
Summary
The West Asia conflict has prompted the government to step up efforts to build a person-level tracking system for Indian seafarers working aboard ships globally, with plans to link India’s maritime information systems with those of Brics countries and even beyond.

New Delhi: The ongoing West Asia conflict is pushing India to change how it keeps track of its seafarers overseas, with the government building a system that can pinpoint individual Indian crew members aboard ships anywhere in the world during a crisis. the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways told Mint.

The effort follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal at the recent Brics Summit for a seafarer network that could eventually link India’s maritime systems with those of bloc and later other maritime nations. The system is envisaged as a round-the-clock emergency network, rather than just a tracking database.

Under the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways’ (MoPSW) direction, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) is developing the Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network by building on its existing eNavik seafarer-tracking system. The framework would allow authorities to identify where an Indian seafarer is working, the vessel they are on and the agency responsible for them, enabling a quicker response during conflicts, attacks, accidents, abandonment or other emergencies.

The initiative assumes significance given India’s large presence in the global maritime workforce, with Indians forming the second largest community, employed not only on Indian-flagged vessels but also on ships registered under foreign ones. According to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026, India contributes 311,936 maritime professionals, including 140,718 officers.

Person-to-person tracking

While the DGMA has a repository of all Indian seafarers whether on Indian or foreign flagged vessels, the tracking mode is vessel-oriented. The proposed network seeks to close this gap by moving to person-to-person tracking of seafarers.

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“The real challenge for the government lies in collating this scattered data into a single, unified dashboard automatically without manual input from shipping companies and/or ships,” said Captain Rajat Mehta, chief operating officer at Su-Nav Group, an international maritime ship management and marine services provider headquartered in Chennai. He added that data security covering companies, clients and seafarers also needs to be ensured.

The urgency has been underscored by the ongoing US-Iran conflict, in which commercial vessels and their crews have faced risks in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman. Recent incidents involving merchant ships have also highlighted the difficulty of immediately determining which Indian nationals are aboard vessels operating in affected waters.

In response to query mailed by Mint, the MoPSW said under the proposed restructuring of seafarers tracking and emergency response systems, India’s existing eNavik Seafarer Tracking Module will be used as the foundation of the system, as this module already maintains details of Indian crew engaged on vessels worldwide, with vessel positional information updated at least every 24 hours. This update will soon become real time, with upgrades planned in the coming days, the ministry said.

The next step is to integrate the system with any of the global agencies such as Vesselfinder, Kpler that track marine traffic data through an application programming interface (API). This would allow automated, near-real-time tracking of vessel positions, rather than relying primarily on manual updates from shipping companies, the ministry said.

The vessel-position data will then be mapped against DGMA’s e-governance system, creating a consolidated view of where a vessel is, which Indian seafarers are aboard and their certification and employment details.

The plan could, however, face issues in implementation.

“Given that Indian seafarers serve on vessels of various flags and operators across different regions of the world, maintaining a comprehensive and accurate database may present practical challenges,” Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said. It also called for due consideration to privacy and personal-data protection.

The Indian architecture would subsequently allow the system to connect with maritime authorities in countries beyond Brics, the ministry said pointing to the wider community of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The ministry said the new initiatives may eventually be taken to the IMO for formal recognition and potentially anchored within the existing frameworks for search and rescue.

The idea is not necessarily to create a single global database containing all seafarer information, but to have interoperable national systems that can exchange information when an emergency occurs, allowing designated authorities to obtain person-level information on affected seafarers and provide assistance.

Bhavik Vora, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, said a centralized dashboard capturing vessel assignment, employer, operational area and voyage routes could strengthen India’s ability to undertake quicker crisis response, coordinate evacuations and support affected seafarers and their families.

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Towards this, India already has several building blocks, including the DGCOMM emergency communication centre, the LRIT National Data Centre and eNavik’s casualty, crisis-management and grievance-redressal modules. DGCOMM is India's 24/7 maritime communication, crisis response, and disaster coordination hub.

The ministry said that the countries that do not have comparable systems could develop their own communication centres, tracking systems and crisis-management platforms using India’s platforms as a template. Alternatively, existing national systems could be connected through common data standards and interoperability protocols, the ministry said.

The existing network would also link maritime authorities with diplomatic missions, flag and coastal state authorities, shipowners, ship managers and seafarer organisations. This would enable emergency alerts to trigger coordinated action covering rescue, medical assistance, repatriation and communication with families.

Grant Thornton's Vora said the effectiveness of the dashboard would depend less on technology than on “data quality, mandatory reporting requirements, industry participation, and the frequency of updates”. Shipping companies, crewing agencies and potentially foreign administrations would need to continuously share information as vessels, routes and crew assignments change.

At the domestic level, the ministry said that DGMA would integrate its eNavik seafarer tracking module with Indian Navy’s Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC), the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and the Indian Coast Guard direct, real-time access to provide prompt response. This would bridge the gap between vessel-level maritime domain awareness and person-level information on crew.

As per reports and statements from the Forward Seamen’s Union of India, at least 14 Indian seafarers have been killed in the ongoing West Asia conflict as of September 15, and at least four are missing.

According to a government statement made in Parliament late July, 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in West Asia. Five Indian seafarers have also been reported killed in the Black Sea during the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war.

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About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

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