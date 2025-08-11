India casts wider net for seafood exports as US tariffs bite
Vijay C Roy , Dhirendra Kumar 3 min read 11 Aug 2025, 08:33 PM IST
Summary
Hit by steep US tariffs on seafood, especially shrimp, India is targeting new export markets including the UK, EU, Japan, and West Asia.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Faced with steep tariff barriers in the United States, India is turning to fresh export markets for its seafood.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story