India’s first wave of semiconductor investments will go only so far in meeting domestic demand, leaving the government’s next phase of support, Semicon 2.0, with a much bigger task.
The Centre has approved a dozen semiconductor projects, with the first chips already rolling off trial production lines in Gujarat. But an analysis by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) shows that even at full capacity, these 12 projects will meet just 10% of the country’s chip demand by 2030, Mint has learnt.