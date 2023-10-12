India Sep air traffic rises 6%; Akasa sees drop in flights cancellation rate

New Delhi: Domestic air traffic in September rose more than 6% compared to the pre-pandemic period, and 18.3% year-on-year to 12.25 million passengers, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s youngest airline Akasa Air, which had seen a spike in flight cancellations during July and August, saw a decline in the cancellation rate to 0.37% for September, the data showed. The airline’s flights cancellation rate for July and August stood at 0.45% and 1.17% respectively.

In terms of passenger load factor, all airlines witnessed a higher capacity utilisation sequentially in September, with Vistara achieving the highest passenger load factor (PLF) among all airlines at 92%. PLF for SpiceJet stood at 91.4% and for IndiGo, it was at 84.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo continued to be the largest player in the domestic segment, with 63.4% market share, followed by Vistara at 10%, Air India at 9.8%, AirAsia India at 6.7%, SpiceJet at 4.4%, and Akasa at 4.2%.

IndiGo was the most punctual airline with a punctuality rate of 83.6%, followed by AirAsia at 81.6%, Air India at 74.4%, Vistara at 74.3%, Akasa at 74%, SpiceJet at 67.2%, and Alliance Air at 67.1%.

Every month since January, air travel has risen in comparison to the corresponding pre-pandemic period by an average of nearly 8%, official data showed. Despite the grounding of Go First and steep fares, domestic air passenger traffic hit a record in May. During the month, Indian airlines carried over 13.2 million passengers, crossing the previous record of 13.02 million set in December 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current quarter is expected to see strong demand air travel amid festival and holiday season.

