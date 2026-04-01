Centre grants one-year duty relief to SEZ units for domestic sales

“The duty is not meant to give SEZ units an advantage. Instead, it is based on the idea of equalization—that is, to adjust for the benefits SEZ units already enjoy. Even if the rate looks lower on paper, it is calibrated to broadly neutralize their cost advantage, so that goods entering the domestic market are not unfairly priced. The linkage with most favoured nation rates also helps ensure that the overall level of protection for the domestic industry is maintained,” the official added.