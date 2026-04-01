The Centre has announced a one-time customs duty concession, allowing companies in special economic zones (SEZs) to sell goods in the domestic market at reduced rates of 6.5% to 15%, to help exporters make use of unused capacity amid uncertain global demand.
Centre grants one-year duty relief to SEZ units for domestic sales
SummaryThe concessional duty structure covers a wide range of products across sectors, including chemicals, plastics, textiles, metals and other manufactured goods, reflecting a broad-based relief measure for SEZ units.
The Centre has announced a one-time customs duty concession, allowing companies in special economic zones (SEZs) to sell goods in the domestic market at reduced rates of 6.5% to 15%, to help exporters make use of unused capacity amid uncertain global demand.
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