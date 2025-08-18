Three shipbuilding clusters to come up at ₹75,000 crore
Five states are in the race to build the three clusters, part of India's grand ambition to boost the share of Indian built and flagged ships in the country. Likely partners: Shipbuilding giants in Japan, Korea, Scandinavia.
New Delhi: The Centre is looking at an investment of ₹75,000 crore in the three brand-new shipyards planned along its east and west coasts, as it targets to make India a global hub for shipbuilding. The investment will be made over four to five years, with the yards capable of making and repairing ships.