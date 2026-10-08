India, Singapore explore 3,000-km power transmission corridor via Southeast Asia

New Delhi: India and Singapore are exploring a 3,000-km land-based cross-border power transmission corridor linking Imphal with Singapore through Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia, Union minister of state for power Shripad Yesso Naik said on Thursday.

The proposed corridor is one of the options being considered for a 2,000MW cross-border power interconnection between India and Singapore, Naik said while addressing the 20th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, Philippines.

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“On regional interconnection, Naik stated that India and Singapore are exploring options for a proposed 2,000 MW cross border power interconnection. One option under consideration is a land based transmission corridor of approximately 3,000 km connecting Imphal in India to Singapore through Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia. The proposed interconnection has the potential to facilitate reliable cross border electricity trade, support clean energy integration and strengthen regional energy security,” the power ministry said in a statement.

India pushes regional grid links The proposal comes as India steps up efforts to expand cross-border electricity connectivity. India already has power links with Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan and exports electricity to these countries, while talks are underway for an interconnection with Sri Lanka. Plans are also being explored to connect India’s power grid with those of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

India has also been promoting regional power connectivity through the International Solar Alliance’s (ISA) ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ (OSOWOG) initiative.

Naik said India was ready to share its experience in large-scale renewable energy deployment, grid integration, transmission planning, energy storage, green hydrogen and clean-energy technologies with participating countries.

He also called for greater institutional linkages between the Asean Centre for Energy and Indian institutions, including NTPC, Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and the National Power Training Institute (NPTI).

The joint statement issued after the summit said the meeting was chaired by Sharon S. Garin, secretary of the Department of Energy of the Philippines. It was attended by energy ministers and representatives from ASEAN member states, along with Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US.

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