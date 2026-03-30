NEW DELHI: India is losing an estimated 1.5-2% of its GDP to a slow and inefficient dispute resolution system, legal experts said at the 9th Mint India Investment Summit in Mumbai last week. Panellists, including senior in-house legal counsels and law firm partners, said weak enforcement sits at the heart of the problem, raising the cost of doing business and deterring investment.
India’s slow dispute resolution is costing up to 2% of GDP, deterring investors
SummaryExperts say weak contract enforcement locks up capital and raises business costs, with alternative dispute resolution and technology offering only partial relief.
NEW DELHI: India is losing an estimated 1.5-2% of its GDP to a slow and inefficient dispute resolution system, legal experts said at the 9th Mint India Investment Summit in Mumbai last week. Panellists, including senior in-house legal counsels and law firm partners, said weak enforcement sits at the heart of the problem, raising the cost of doing business and deterring investment.
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