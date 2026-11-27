New Delhi: India's smartphone market is headed for its first annual revenue decline in 2026, as a global memory chip shortage pushes up handset prices and weighs on consumer demand. The squeeze is hitting both sales volumes and affordability, threatening to reverse years of growth in one of the world's largest mobile phone markets.
India sold 151 million smartphones in calendar year 2025, generating roughly $43 billion in revenue. Unit sales are expected to fall by at least 20% this year, the steepest decline in a decade, according to market trackers IDC India and Counterpoint. Nearly every major brand, including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, is likely to feel the pinch, analysts said.