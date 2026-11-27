New Delhi: India's smartphone market is headed for its first annual revenue decline in 2026, as a global memory chip shortage pushes up handset prices and weighs on consumer demand. The squeeze is hitting both sales volumes and affordability, threatening to reverse years of growth in one of the world's largest mobile phone markets.
New Delhi: India's smartphone market is headed for its first annual revenue decline in 2026, as a global memory chip shortage pushes up handset prices and weighs on consumer demand. The squeeze is hitting both sales volumes and affordability, threatening to reverse years of growth in one of the world's largest mobile phone markets.
India sold 151 million smartphones in calendar year 2025, generating roughly $43 billion in revenue. Unit sales are expected to fall by at least 20% this year, the steepest decline in a decade, according to market trackers IDC India and Counterpoint. Nearly every major brand, including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, is likely to feel the pinch, analysts said.
India sold 151 million smartphones in calendar year 2025, generating roughly $43 billion in revenue. Unit sales are expected to fall by at least 20% this year, the steepest decline in a decade, according to market trackers IDC India and Counterpoint. Nearly every major brand, including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, is likely to feel the pinch, analysts said.
The culprit is the humble memory chip, which lets a phone run apps, process data and store information. As chip prices climb, so do manufacturing costs, leaving handset makers with an unappealing choice: swallow the extra expense and see margins shrink, or pass it on to buyers. Either way, the industry faces a tough equation of costlier phones in a market where shoppers are already holding back. Laptop sales are also expected to slow this year.
A decline in revenue is “inevitable, eventually”, said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at IDC India. “The main points of weakness in the market are that there is no organic demand, and the chip price hikes pushing up average prices mean that while phone brands would see inflated revenue figures for a bit, the demand drop this year might negate that as well,” Singh said.
Since mid-2025, memory chip prices for consumer electronics have risen sharply amid a shortage of manufacturing capacity, as chipmakers prioritize demand for specialized, enterprise-grade chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
Memory chip prices have more than doubled over the past 18 months, and now account for nearly 40% of a smartphone's bill of materials, up from around 15%, Mint reported earlier. The increase has prompted smartphone brands to raise prices by more than 50% in some cases. As premium phones become more expensive, even mid-range devices are being pushed into higher price brackets, further limiting consumer choice.
Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint India, said the smartphone market could see a small decline in revenue this year, followed by a single-digit drop next year, as consumers become more cautious about purchases or consider used phones as a temporary alternative.
Pathak said 2027 could “be the worst year for electronics in revenue decline, as that’s when the full effect of the higher chip costs might show up”.
Who gets hurt
Not every brand will be affected equally. Two of the three analysts expect Apple to continue growing its revenue in India even if sales volumes fall, helped by a 20% increase in base iPhone prices. However, its growth is also expected to moderate as consumers defer purchases or explore the refurbished-phone market.
The impact could be greater for Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, which have relied on higher-priced products to sustain their businesses in India.
Samsung, however, may be better placed than its peers. It could “still face only a small impact because its range of products is very varied”, IDC's Singh said.
“In the end, the ones paying the price would be the brands that largely rely on a single product category for most of their revenue. For brands like Samsung, they have a bigger range of categories that could allow them to soften the impact to an extent,” he said.
Emails sent to Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi did not immediately receive responses.
Laptops: higher prices, not higher earnings
Laptops face a similar squeeze, although the impact on demand is playing out differently. India sold nearly 13 million laptops in 2025, generating net revenue of around $7 billion, according to IDC. Combined smartphone and laptop sales thus amounted to around $50 billion.
After limited promotional offers and steep price increases drove buyers away from authorized retailers, analysts expect laptop volumes to grow only marginally, if at all, this year.
“Laptops often sustain well over a year or two, and people don’t mind buying a slightly older model at a cheaper price. But, with laptop prices having nearly doubled due to the impact of the global chip shortage, buyers are simply turning away—not even zero-interest instalments with longer than usual tenures have proved attractive,” said the proprietor of a Delhi-headquartered, pan-India chain of large-format, multi-brand electronics stores, who asked not to be named because of brand partnerships.
Even if leading laptop brands report higher revenue, that does not mean they are making more profit, the retailer said.
Premium by force, not by choice
The slowdown marks a reversal for brands that enjoyed steady growth in India from around 2013 until last year. Analysts say the shift towards more expensive devices may not reflect a genuine consumer preference for premium products, but rather the rising cost of making smartphones.
“What people today call ‘premiumization’ isn’t really a push toward premium-sector sales. Devices are simply impossible to make at the cost they were a few years ago, and this forced upward push has wiped out an entire category of under- ₹10,000 smartphones that once accounted for over 17% of the Indian market,” said Padhi of Gartner.
“Those devices now cost 50% higher, and there is a domino effect on all sectors. At some point, people will stop buying even with EMIs,” said Padhi.