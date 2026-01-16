Mint Explainer | Why smartphone makers are testy about sharing source code
Radhika P Nair 7 min read 16 Jan 2026, 06:01 am IST
Summary
Indian government's discussions on tighter phone-security rules are raising concerns among global handset makers over intellectual property and privacy in a billion-user market
The Centre’s plans for a new mobile phone security framework have unsettled smartphone makers and digital rights groups, opening a fresh debate over how far the state should go in regulating consumer technology.
