India, South Korea in talks to enhance bilateral air rights

New Delhi: The governments of India and South Korea have initiated discussions to increase bilateral air service rights under the existing agreement, two officials aware of the development told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bilateral air service agreement mandates a limit on the number of seats or flights that airlines can allocate between two countries. India currently has bilateral air service agreements with 116 countries.

The air service agreement between the two countries has been unchanged since 2015 when the capacity entitlement for both the countries was increased from existing 6 flight services per week to 19 services per week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India and Republic of Korea are assessing the current flight limitations under the bilateral air service agreement between the two countries. We are working with them with an intent to increase the permitted number of flights from both sides," one of the officials aware of the development told Mint.

Also read | Modi 3.0 may increase quota for foreign flights The air traffic between India and South Korea has shown a strong growth trajectory since the covid-related restrictions eased. As per the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the air traffic between India and South Korea has more than doubled at 54,174 passengers in Jan-Mar as compared to 20,378 passengers a year ago. In the same time period, the total international traffic to and from India has grown at 18% on year to 17.9 million passengers.

“We think it will not a be a smooth sailing. The enhancement of bilateral air rights in 2015 took place after two rounds of inconclusive discussions. So, we will see how it goes. Discussions are taking place on increasing points of call, the number of flights between two countries, and to establish an all-cargo route structure for scheduled airlines," another official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | Indian Airlines face bigger losses in FY25 despite higher demand: CAPA India As per the latest data for the March quarter, Delhi-Seoul is the only direct scheduled service between the two countries with non-stop flights by Air India and Korean Air. Seoul remains a popular point to connect on the network plan for other Indian airlines as well. Before merger with Air India, Vistara had plans to launch flights to Seoul. Nonetheless, IndiGo is also eyeing Seoul as one of the destinations once it receives the long-range Airbus A321XLR by next year.

India-UAE agreement being assessed Simultaneously, the civil aviation ministry is also assessing the bilateral air service agreements between India and UAE, but it remains complicated on account of mixed feedback from Indian airlines.

The domestic carriers have been divided in their view regarding allowing foreign carriers, especially from the Middle East, more access to the demand originating in the fastest growing aviation market of the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Airlines from the UAE have been quite persistent regarding demand for enhancement of bilateral air service agreement to include more seats, especially on India-Dubai route. But, they also understand our resistance at the moment. We know that there are new airlines, who want a share of the bilateral air rights too. We are looking into this and will accommodate them wherever there is scope," the first official added.

Also read | Tax issues may force airlines to exit India: IATA DG While new airlines such as Akasa Air, with over 200 aircraft on order, seek extension of bilateral on exhausted but lucrative markets such as Dubai, older carriers with renewed ambitions have been concerned over liberal extension of bilaterals fearing undue advantage to foreign carriers. Since 2023, Air India and IndiGo have placed orders for over 1400 aircraft and both airlines have reiterated their plans to bring Indian airlines on the global map with widespread connectivity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!