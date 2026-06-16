NEW DELHI: India’s ambition to become one of the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047 is driving a search for global expertise, with South Korean companies emerging as key partners. New Delhi is courting Korean shipbuilding giants for investment, technology partnerships, shipyard development and workforce training as it looks to rapidly expand domestic capacity.
Mint Explainer | Can South Korea help India become a top shipbuilding nation by 2047?
SummaryNew Delhi is turning to Korean shipbuilding giants for technology, investment and training as it seeks to scale from a marginal player to a global maritime manufacturing hub.
NEW DELHI: India’s ambition to become one of the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047 is driving a search for global expertise, with South Korean companies emerging as key partners. New Delhi is courting Korean shipbuilding giants for investment, technology partnerships, shipyard development and workforce training as it looks to rapidly expand domestic capacity.
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