Why sovereign wealth and pension funds see India as a long-term opportunity
- Sovereign wealth and pension funds are ramping up investments in India’s financial services, manufacturing, and infrastructure despite global volatility, their long-term bets signalling confidence in India’s reforms and growth.
New Delhi: Sovereign wealth funds and global pension funds have gradually ramped up their investments in India, channeling crucial capital into key sectors such as finance, manufacturing, and infrastructure even as global uncertainties have left foreign investors shaken.
Financial services companies attracted the lion’s share of foreign capital flows into India in recent years, two Union government officials said citing finance ministry data.