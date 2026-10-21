Industry body flags unintended consequences of CCPA’s proposed ad guidelines for small businesses

Nabodita Ganguly
4 min read21 Oct 2026, 11:33 AM IST
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The draft requires businesses to obtain consumer consent before sending brand promotions and wait 45-90 days before contacting consumers again after they opt out.
Summary
India SME Forum has urged the government to reconsider parts of the CCPA's proposed anti-spam advertising rules, arguing that compliance requirements could burden small businesses that lack dedicated compliance teams. 

New Delhi: The small-business lobby, India SME Forum, has said that the government's proposed crackdown on spam marketing could increase compliance costs for thousands of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The forum, which represents nearly 100,000 small businesses, has asked the consumer affairs ministry to assess the impact of the proposed rules before rolling them out. Requirements such as managing customer consent, maintaining records and handling complaints could be especially challenging for smaller firms that do not have separate compliance teams, it said. Mint has seen a copy of the representation sent to the consumer affairs ministry on 15 October.

The issue has arisen as digital advertising has become a key channel for growth and customer acquisition for businesses. Digital advertising revenue jumped 26% to 94,700 crore in 2025, according to a Ficci-EY report, making up nearly two-thirds of India's overall advertising market.

Consumer groups, however, have welcomed the draft framework. They argue that stricter consent requirements, disclosure of AI-generated communications and greater accountability for outsourced marketing activity could help reduce spam calls that continue to frustrate consumers.

The proposed Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Pesky, Promotional and Unsolicited Commercial Communications, 2026, aim to protect consumers from unfair trade practices and violations of their rights arising from unwanted promotional and marketing communications. The draft guidelines will come into force only after their final publication by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

The forum, which represents businesses such as J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical manufacturer; Emmbi Industries, a polymer-based packaging company; and Varun Agro Food Processing, argues that small businesses are often run by a single person who handles sales, customer service and administrative work, frequently using the same phone number for all these activities.

Until press time, the ministry did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Also Read | Quick commerce growth is rewriting India’s advertising playbook

Consent requirements key industry concern

The CCPA draft requires businesses to obtain consumers' consent before sending brand promotions and to wait 45-90 days before reaching out again if they opt out.

However, the forum said the requirement for product-specific consent needs clarification, especially for retailers and service providers offering multiple products. It further suggested allowing consent for clearly defined product or service categories, subject to consumer choice and purpose limitations.

The forum also called for simple, accessible consent methods for non-telecom channels, including customer replies, website forms, and QR code subscriptions.

Meanwhile, industry experts argue that the guidelines could lead to a sharp increase in calls seeking consent for advertisements, making it difficult for businesses to reach consumers.

“We've done a study in 2024, where we surveyed 300 businesses, and almost 90% or more said that it is imperative for revenue generation and customer acquisition, not only domestically, but across borders as well,” said Meghna Bal, director of the Esya Centre, a tech-policy-focused think tank. Removing this channel could make it harder for consumers to find new products, she said.

UK introduced its Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations in 2003, bringing them into force on 11 December that year. The European Union adopted its ePrivacy Directive in July 2002, while US introduced its Telemarketing Sales Rule in 1995 and established the National Do Not Call Registry in 2003. These frameworks regulate unsolicited marketing through requirements governing consent, disclosures and opt-outs.

The proposed guidelines state that businesses must clearly disclose at the start of a communication if they use AI-generated voices or text on behalf of a brand. Without this disclosure, the communication may be treated as unsolicited or unwarranted.

The India SME Forum urged regulators to distinguish between fully automated communications and human-reviewed messages using AI tools, while setting clear disclosure requirements for automated interactions.

Backing for stricter accountability steps

Meanwhile, some argue that the draft, if implemented, will help consumers.

Online citizen-engagement platform and pollster LocalCircles' latest survey found that 97% of mobile users still receive spam calls daily, many of them from 10-digit numbers that fall outside existing telecom rules. Founder Sachin Taparia welcomed CCPA's move to hold brands accountable for calls made directly or through outsourced agents.

"We are confident that once callers have to verify their identity, disclose AI-generated calls upfront and resolve complaints within 7 days, consumers will be able to tell a genuine call from a fraud, and we will see significantly fewer pesky and misleading calls across telecom and digital platforms. For legitimate businesses, small or large, compliance is simple—take consent, identify yourself and honour the opt-out," Taparia said.

Also Read | Mint explainer: can a ₹10,000 crore fund help India’s small businesses scale up?
Key Takeaways
  • MSMEs fear anti-spam rules could significantly increase compliance costs.
  • Industry body seeks impact assessment before draft guidelines are formalised.
  • Product-specific consent requirement remains a major concern for businesses.
  • Digital advertising remains critical for customer acquisition and growth.
  • Consumer groups support stricter accountability for unsolicited marketing communications.

About the Author

Nabodita Ganguly

Nabodita is a New Delhi-based journalist who covers India’s startup ecosystem and venture-capital landscape. She enjoys reporting on emerging companies, funding trends, founders, and the policies shaping the innovation economy. Before this, she worked with Outlook Business and The Hindu Businessline. When she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her with a cup of coffee, watching a good comedy, or getting lost in a book. She believes there’s always a good story waiting to be discovered, sometimes in a boardroom and sometimes over a great cup of coffee.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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