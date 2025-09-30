Telecom spectrum auctions see little competition. Regulator proposes a fix
Jatin Grover 5 min read 30 Sept 2025, 11:05 pm IST
Aggressive bidding for spectrum has eased since 2021, with most of the airwaves sold near reserve prices. Trai suggests allowing entities like providers of internet services and connected data networks to bid for airwaves.
India’s telecom regulator has sought public views on whether other entities, like those providing internet services or large connected device networks, should be allowed to bid for spectrum along with wireless carriers to ensure competition during auctions.
