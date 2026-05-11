Indian sports goods makers feel the heat from the West Asia war

Manas PimpalkhareVijay C Roy
4 min read11 May 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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India produces $183 million worth of sports goods annually and exports $2 billion worth of goods, according to Niti Aayog estimates.
Summary
Sports goods manufacturers have seen margins come under pressure during the April-June season, when domestic demand dominates order books.

India’s sports goods and equipment manufacturing industry, largely concentrated in Punjab’s Jalandhar and Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, is facing mounting cost pressures as the US-Iran war pushes up prices of petrochemical-based raw materials.

Manufacturers, suppliers, and experts say prices of key raw materials, including polyester used in sports apparel, plastics and composites used in lightweight rackets, helmets, and hockey sticks, and rubber used in shoes, balls, and other inflatables, have risen sharply.

The price of HDPE (high-density polyethylene), a polymer, has increased to as high as 160 per kilogramme now from 96-100 per kg before the war, said Ravinder Dhir, chairman of the Khel Udyog Sangh Punjab, a group representing sports goods manufacturers in the region.

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The price of rubber has risen to 235 per kg from 180 per kg, and of zinc to 310 per kg from 225 per kg, added Dhir, who also runs his own sports equipment supply business.

As a consequence, manufacturers have seen margins come under pressure during the April-June season, when domestic demand dominates order books.

While some cricket equipment manufacturers have remained largely insulated, others said they are keeping inventory levels low and that order books are drying up.

"Amid rising petroleum product prices, manufacturers are producing strictly according to demand and keeping inventory levels low. Retailers, too, are placing orders only as required instead of maintaining large stocks,” said Sanjay Kohli, proprietor of BAS (Beat All Sports), a prominent Jalandhar-based cricket bat and accessories maker.

Impact on retail prices and demand

Manufacturers, particularly small and medium enterprises clustered in hubs such as Jalandhar and Meerut, are struggling to absorb rising costs. Many units operate on thin margins and are now being forced to either cut production or pass on the price increase to consumers.

“The April-June period sees the highest demand from domestic buyers, but this year, increasing input costs have hit the supply. The demand is there, but manufacturers across the board are finding it difficult to supply it,” said Dhir.

The prices of some commodities, according to manufacturers, such as low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polypropylene bags (boris), and printing ink, had risen as much as 50% initially after the war. While they have since fallen, they remain about 30-33% above pre-war levels.

Experts estimate that petrochemical prices will stay higher for about a year. “Due to supply-chain disruptions, the blockade of the Hormuz strait, and the time taken to repair damage in several crucial petrochemical manufacturing units in West Asia will mean that it will take about a year for raw material prices to come down close to pre-war levels,” said Prashant Vashisht, senior vice-president and co-group head at credit rating agency Icra Ltd.

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Retailers, meanwhile, report a gradual price increase in sports equipment and apparel, which could dampen demand, particularly among amateur buyers and institutions with fixed budgets.

“When global commodity prices rise, it translates into higher costs for retailers also. We are procuring some products at higher prices. We are anticipating that we will have to procure at higher prices than before,” said Sachin Gaikwad, manager at Champion Sports in Pune, a retail outlet for all sports goods.

Gaikwad said a set of high-quality badminton shuttlecocks, which was earlier priced at 1,050, cost 1,180 in April and May.

Impact on exports

India is a major exporter of sports goods, and any sustained increase in input costs may impact order volumes, especially from price-sensitive regions such as China, Taiwan and Pakistan.

India produces $183 million worth of sports goods annually and exports $2 billion worth of goods, according to Niti Aayog estimates.

Of India’s total $2 billion in sports goods exports, $275 million is from sports equipment, accounting for 0.5% of the global market share. While China remains the dominant exporter of these goods with a 40-50% global market share, other economies such as the US, Taiwan, Germany, and Vietnam also have significant shares, Niti Aayog said in its March 2026 report titled Realising the Export Potential of India’s Sports Equipment Manufacturing Sector.

About half of the sports goods made in India are for export, and their export value is often higher because they undergo value-addition, branding, and packaging before export. To be clear, “sports goods” is a broader term that includes both sports apparel and the equipment used in different games.

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The country has an $8.1 billion export opportunity in the sector, with the potential to capture 11% of the world’s market share by 2036, according to the Niti Aayog report.

Sports apparel and footwear accounted for about 70% of the world’s sports goods market, worth $700 billion in 2024, with sports equipment accounting for 20% and accessories accounting for the remaining 10%, the report added.

"A sharp rise in the prices of plastic, polyurethane (PU) and polyester used in the manufacturing of sports goods has begun to weigh heavily on producers across India, squeezing margins and disrupting supply chains. Higher product prices could reduce competitiveness in international markets while also putting pressure on sales in the domestic market," said Sumnesh Agarwal, the chairperson of the Sports Goods & Toys Export Promotion Council (SGEPC), a leading manufacturer and exporter of sports goods and toys in India.

About the Authors

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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