VCs find a new sweet spot in India’s booming sports retail market

Late last year, founders Jayam Vohra and Satyam Trivedi established PlayBlue to build a sports retail experience that combines the world's best brands, expert-guided retail stores, and online convenience under one roof. This launch was part of a larger boom in India’s sports ecosystem, which has recently drawn significant venture capital.
According to documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry, PlayBlue raised nearly ₹21 crore in its seed round on 20 June. The round was backed by a clutch of investors, including Centre Court Capital, MIXI Global Investments, and WEH Ventures, alongside angel investors Abhishek Goyal, Arjun Vaidya, Roman Saini, Manoj Parikh, and Nishant Mehta. Emails sent to the companies and individuals did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.