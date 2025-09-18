Govt rolls out first standard treatment guidelines for hospitals and clinics

New Delhi: Hospitals have been asked to comply with uniform processes prescribed by the Union government for cardiology, pulmonology, dermatology and other treatments in a major push for standardising healthcare across the country.

The government has notified 157 standard treatment workflows (STWs) to be followed by doctors. The National Medical Commission has circulated the notice to hospitals and medical colleges to adopt the workflows, two health ministry officials said, declining to be identified.

In the absence of such medical protocols in India, healthcare professionals have relied on a mix of personal expertise and guidelines from bodies such as the National Medical Commission and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), leading to inconsistencies in patient care.

For patients, the treatment standards ensure consistent and reliable treatment regardless of the hospital or clinic they visit anywhere in the country. For doctors, the workflows provide a trusted, standardized protocol.

“Previously, doctors relied on varying guidelines and personal experience, leading to inconsistent patient outcomes. The STWs provide a concise, evidence-based roadmap to ensure clear, high-quality care for all," one of the two officials said.

The workflows were formulated by the ICMR, the National Health Authority, and the World Health Organization, according to the government's notice issued on 15 September.

“The ICMR has also initiated nationwide training sessions to ensure that doctors can effectively use and implement these new guidelines," the official said.

“The STWs cover 28 specialties and include specific guidance on common medical conditions. For example, the STW for heart failure from the cardiology domain outlines a standardized approach for a patient presenting with breathlessness," the official added.

The workflows provide a plan for stabilizing the patient, suggest routine investigations like an ECG and chest X-ray, and recommend a treatment plan that includes specific medications along with oxygen therapy if needed.

Key Takeaways





Streamlining diagnosis and treatment

ICMR’s standard treatment workflow is a welcome step towards evidence-based uniformity in clinical practice, said Dr. Naveen S. Tahasildar, consultant-spine surgeon, SPARSH Hospital, Bengaluru.

For patients, the standards mean better-quality care, reducing chances of over or under treatment and a good level of confidence in medical advice, he said.

“For us (hospitals and clinics), it acts as a trusted reference, reducing ambiguity in decision-making and ensuring that care remains consistent across different healthcare setups," Tahasildar added. “These guidelines have also worked to streamline the diagnosis and treatment process and still allowed room for the clinical judgement based on the individual needs of patients."

The government official quoted above said the treatment standards guide healthcare providers through initial management at different levels of care, from a primary health center to a district hospital.

For instance, for conditions such as acute pharyngitis and acute bronchitis, the workflows recommend symptomatic care with medicines like paracetamol as well as guidance on when specific antibiotics are to be given. The workflows also offer clear instructions on when to refer the patient to a higher-level facility for more advanced care.

“To ensure the long-term success of this initiative, the National Medical Commission has urged all medical colleges and institutions to take necessary steps for future training sessions," said the second of the two officials.

“This includes effective dissemination and utilization of these STWs among undergraduates, postgraduates, and practicing physicians. The goal is to ensure a future of unified and high-quality healthcare for all across the country," the official said.

Queries sent to the Union health ministry spokesperson on Wednesday remained unanswered.

