Govt rolls out first standard treatment guidelines for hospitals and clinics
Summary
- India’s first national treatment guidelines aim to end inconsistent care by standardizing protocols across hospitals and clinics.
- Covering cardiology, pulmonology, dermatology and more, the move promises clarity for doctors and confidence for patients.
New Delhi: Hospitals have been asked to comply with uniform processes prescribed by the Union government for cardiology, pulmonology, dermatology and other treatments in a major push for standardising healthcare across the country.
