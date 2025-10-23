Indian steelmakers have a problem: weak demand + high inventories = low prices
Steel prices in India have dropped to a nine-month low for hot rolled coils and to the lowest since November 2020 for rebars. Analysts predict continued pressure on prices due to weak demand and high inventories, with recovery dependent on construction activity in the third quarter.
Prices of steel used in cars and home appliances have fallen to a nine-month low in India and that used in construction and infrastructure to a near-five-year low with no clear path to recovery in sight.
