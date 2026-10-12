Steelmakers turn power sellers as India’s electricity demand sees unusual spike

A growing number of small-scale steel producers in central India are finding it more profitable to sell electricity to the grid than make steel, as a surge in power demand has pushed up spot-market prices.
Selling power is helping these secondary steel producers tide over a crisis of their own. Surging coal prices and, to a lesser extent, higher iron ore pellet costs have made steel production unviable for some mills. Large primary steelmakers, by contrast, have not made similar cuts and continue to produce at capacity.