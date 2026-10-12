Steelmakers turn power sellers as India’s electricity demand sees unusual spike

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
5 min read12 Oct 2026, 09:29 AM IST
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The Indian Energy Exchange's average day-ahead market price reached ₹7.7 per unit in October so far, nearly three times the comparable year-earlier level.(REUTERS)
Summary
Rising coal and pellet costs have squeezed margins at small steel mills, while spot electricity prices have surged. Some producers in Chhattisgarh are cutting steel output to sell power instead.

A growing number of small-scale steel producers in central India are finding it more profitable to sell electricity to the grid than make steel, as a surge in power demand has pushed up spot-market prices.

Selling power is helping these secondary steel producers tide over a crisis of their own. Surging coal prices and, to a lesser extent, higher iron ore pellet costs have made steel production unviable for some mills. Large primary steelmakers, by contrast, have not made similar cuts and continue to produce at capacity.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which make up much of India’s secondary steel sector, account for around 40-45% of the country’s crude steel production. Production cuts by these players could therefore affect domestic steel prices, even as larger producers press ahead with expansion plans.

Secondary steel producers make steel from sponge iron or scrap, rather than through the blast furnace and basic oxygen furnace route used to produce primary steel.

The shift is particularly visible in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, one of India’s key hubs for sponge iron, billets and long steel products. In a city built around the furnace, electricity is emerging as a more attractive commodity than the metal it usually helps produce. Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd, Karnikripa Power Pvt. Ltd, SKS Ispat and Power, Gauri Ganesh Ispat Pvt. Ltd, Real Ispat and GR Ispat are among the companies making this temporary switch.

These companies largely generate electricity through waste heat recovery boilers, which capture residual energy after coal is burned to reduce iron ore pellets into sponge iron. The electricity generated is then used to make steel from sponge iron in electric arc furnaces. Companies are now reducing or completely stopping this final step and selling the power on the spot market instead.

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“There is not much money in making steel right now. So the industry is taking advantage of this arbitrage. This is a very unique market. It is not common,” said Ramesh Agrawal, chairman of Raipur-based GR Sponge and Power Ltd.

“For me this is also a commodity I can sell,” he added.

Mahendra Sponge and Power, SKS Ispat and Power, and Gauri Ganesh Ispat did not respond to Mint’s queries sent on Friday. Karnikripa Power and Real Ispat could not be reached for comment.

The cost crunch

The economics are being driven by rising raw material costs and stronger returns from electricity sales. Coal India Ltd (CIL) subsidiaries fetched an average premium of 94% over notified prices at coal auctions in September, compared with an average premium of 59% in August, according to BigMint data. A shortage of iron ore fines has pushed spot-market pellet prices up by almost 30%, an industry executive said.

Meanwhile, the average day-ahead market clearing price on the Indian Energy Exchange for electricity so far in October is nearly three times higher, at 7.7 per unit, data show. In September, prices averaged 7.3 per unit, more than double their year-earlier level.

“This is a very unique situation that hasn't happened before this time of the year. Secondary steel producers have prioritized the sale of power in September and October and it looks like it will be the same in November too. The issue is a shortage of coal and unprecedented power demand,” said Dhruv Goel, chief executive officer of market intelligence firm BigMint.

The shift comes as the ministry of power has directed coal-based captive power plants with an installed capacity of 50 MW or more to operate at maximum available capacity from 1 October to 31 December 2026. The directive cites rising electricity demand and the need to ensure adequate power supply.

The plants must first meet their own electricity requirements and then sell any surplus power through power exchanges, while maintaining sufficient coal stocks to sustain generation, according to a copy of the letter seen by Mint.

However, these secondary steelmakers do not fall under this category, as they mostly operate power plants with capacities below 50 MW.

“There is a shortage of iron ore fines, because of which pellet prices have shot up by almost 30% in the spot market. Coal has also become very expensive in both the domestic spot market and in the international market. At current raw material prices even after a surge in steel prices by almost 4,000 per tonne it is not viable making steel,” said Vijay Jhanwar, former president of the Chhattisgarh Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association and a Raipur-based manufacturer of sponge iron, billets and TMT bars.

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Several mills have consequently reduced furnace operations, sold electricity and cleared existing inventories of finished steel, Jhanwar said. The move allows producers to monetize their power generation capacity without incurring the additional costs of converting sponge iron into finished products.

An uneven squeeze

The trend contrasts sharply with developments among India’s larger steelmakers. Companies such as JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India are investing in additional capacity. While these producers are positioning themselves for long-term growth in steel demand, smaller mills are struggling to make production viable at current input prices.

The contrast highlights the uneven impact of raw material volatility across the industry. For secondary producers operating on tighter margins, higher steel prices alone may not be enough to offset rising coal and pellet costs. Selling electricity offers a temporary alternative, but it does not necessarily translate into substantial profits.

Jhanwar expects the situation to ease if coal prices moderate and iron ore fines become more readily available.

“We are hopeful that in 30-45 days, coal prices will come down and iron ore fines availability would increase and which will help in bringing down the pellet prices also,” he said.

Until then, secondary steelmakers could continue to favour electricity sales over steel production wherever spot power prices offer better returns, potentially keeping domestic steel supplies tight in the weeks ahead.

Also Read | India remains net steel importer for fifth straight month in August

About the Authors

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

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