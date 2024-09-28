Industry
India's steel prices plunge to four-year low, most affordable since covid-19
Summary
- According to industry experts, steel imported from China has been available at a 5-10% discount to domestic prices even after levying basic customs duty and logistics charges.
Mumbai: A surge of more than 50% in steel imports in FY25 has sent the alloy's prices crashing in India, setting off alarm bells for domestic manufacturers, even as they battle slowing local demand and march ahead with planned capacity expansion.
