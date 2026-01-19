Why social commerce thrives in China but struggles to scale in India
Sandeep Das 6 min read 19 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Despite being touted as a big opportunity, social commerce in India lags behind China and Indonesia, accounting for only 1-2% of e-commerce revenue. Key challenges include low consumer trust, logistics, and payment preferences, which may take at least a decade to improve.
For the past few years, social commerce has been pitched in Indian boardrooms as the next China-sized gold rush. Yet, despite the hype, India remains more a spectator than a participant, and social commerce has yet to realise its full potential in the country.
