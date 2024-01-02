India stocks up on coal ahead of hot election months

NEW DELHI : The government is preparing to build up India’s coal stocks to meet high demand for power during the summer, a critical requirement also with the general election likely to be held in April or May.

Overall coal stocks, including stock at pithead, thermal plants and in transit, would be almost 9% higher at 125 million tonnes on 1 April, coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena said in an interview.

“During the period starting January to 15 March, the stock increases. From mid-March, with the rise in temperatures, the decline in stocks start," he said.

As of 26 December, total coal stock stood at around 91.5 mt. Meena said coal stock only at plants would reach 40mt by the end of this fiscal year, which would be almost 18% higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Currently, coal stock at plants stands at about 31mt, which is adequate for 15 days, he said. “Despite high consumption and increase in power demand, the country will be in a comfortable position in terms of coal availability," the secretary said.

The outlook for increase in coal stock gains significance as demand for electricity is expected to stay elevated in the next fiscal year. The Central Electricity Authority estimates power demand to touch a high of 256 GW in 2024-25.

Peak power demand so far in the ongoing fiscal year was 239.9 GW, on 1 September, the highest ever.

Unprecedented production

Cumulative coal production in India between April and December reached 684.31mt, up 12.47% from 608.34mt in the same year-earlier period. “The coal sector has witnessed an unprecedented upswing, with production, dispatch, and stock levels soaring to remarkable heights," the coal ministry said in a statement.

In December, coal production increased 10.75% from a year earlier to 92.87 million tonnes. About 86.23mt of coal was dispatched in December, about 8.36% higher year-on-year, the coal ministry said in a statement.

In anticipation of rising demand for electricity, the power ministry has directed domestic coal-based power plants to continue blending 10% imported coal till March. It has also mandated imported coal-based plants to operate at full capacity till June.

The directives were first issued in January 2023 with effect till September, anticipating a surge in demand during April to June. The power ministry has since extended the mandates, citing lack of availability of domestic coal and estimation of high demand.

State-run coal companies have also stepped up production. According to the coal ministry, cumulative coal production has reached 684.31 million tonnes this fiscal year, 12.47% higher in the same year-earlier period. The government intends to boost coal production to above 1 billion tonnes this fiscal year; its target for 2030 is 1.5 billion tonnes.

Coal India Ltd’s cumulative coal dispatch so far this fiscal year has jumped 11.36% to 709.80mt, the coal ministry said in a recent statement. (Also read: Should Coal India’s investors worry, after a 65% rally?)

The state-run company’s supplies to non-regulated sectors including cement and steel manufacturers in the current financial year touched 98mt as of December, up 31% from the corresponding year-earlier period.

CIL’s offtake to power plants rose to 454mt between April and December–8mt higher than the committed quantity for the period, and about 5% higher than the same period a year earlier.

A near crisis

Meena said logistical issues are easing and rake availability for transport of coal has increased by around 11% in the current financial year, leading to lower import of coal for blending. So far in FY24, 17.2mt of coal has been imported, as compared with 25.63mt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Despite India’s ambitious net zero emissions target and its commitment to install 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the government has been emphasising on coal production. (Also read: Govt plans greener use of coal, mines as production surges)

The need to boost coal supplies became more critical after India faced a near-crisis situation due to a sudden surge in post-covid demand in September-October 2022 and in April-June 2023, largely on the back of resumption of economic activities.

The Centre also plans to establish new thermal power capacity of 12 GW by the end of this fiscal year. India’s current thermal capacity stands at over 205 GW.

Vaageesh Thirumalai contributed to this article