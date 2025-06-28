Soft drink makers catch the fitness bug. But is zero-sugar really healthy?
Suneera Tandon , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 28 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
The number of products in India with ‘low sugar’ and ‘reduced sugar’ claims surged 483% in the five years to May, and products with ‘sugar-free’ claims increased 142%.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi/Bengaluru: Coca-Cola Co. last week provided some evidence of the urban Indian’s growing propensity to swap sugary drinks for sugar-free variants—“a record-breaking 2.5 million-unit cases" of its “no-sugar" Thums Up XForce sold in just three months.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story