Sugar, grain lobbies next push for ethanol cook stoves as Iran war continues to squeeze LPG supplies

New Delhi: Ethanol lobby groups are pushing for ethanol-based cooktops in India as the country faces a disruption in domestic cooking gas supplies due to the ongoing West Asia war.
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SummaryEthanol lobby groups in India are advocating for ethanol-based cooktops amid domestic cooking gas supply disruptions due to the West Asia war. They propose a feasibility study on ethanol as a cooking fuel. This comes at a time that India faces an oversupply of ethanol.
New Delhi: Ethanol lobby groups are pushing for ethanol-based cooktops in India as the country faces a disruption in domestic cooking gas supplies due to the ongoing West Asia war.
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