India races into Swiss watchmakers' top 15 as luxury demand ticks higher

As the Swiss watch industry's global exports soften, India is emerging as one of its brightest markets, fuelled by first-time luxury buyers, expanding premium retail and lower trade barriers.
When Swiss watchmakers reviewed the first half of 2026, India stood out for more than just growth. The country imported 200,000 Swiss watches in the first six months of 2026, up nearly 37% from a year earlier, while the value of those imports rose more than 31% to 168.7 million Swiss francs (about ₹1,991 crore), according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH). The gains lifted India to become the world's 15th-largest export market up from 21st a year earlier, even as the industry's global exports by volume fell 0.7%.