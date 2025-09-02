India tax panel calls for steep levies on luxury EVs in blow for Tesla, BMW
Summary
India's GST Council - led by the federal finance minister and which has members from all Indian states - is meeting on September 3-4 to review the proposals
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -An Indian tax panel has proposed steep increases in consumer levies on luxury electric cars priced above $46,000, a government document showed, a move that could impact sales of carmakers such as Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and BYD.
