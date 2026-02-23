A passage to India: How America’s visa chaos may spark the next tech boom in India
Mastufa Ahmed 9 min read 23 Feb 2026, 05:33 pm IST
Summary
With global visa regimes tightening, India has an opportunity to woo its brightest minds back. In this deep dive, we look at the structural hurdles and opportunities that lie ahead.
New Delhi: Selva S. spent 17 years in the US semiconductor industry before returning to India through an internal transfer. His H-1B visa remains valid until December 2027, which means he could earn far more money than he would in India, but the growing uncertainty around long-term work authorization, he feels, made the trade-off worthwhile.
