Why are India’s spectrum auctions not yielding much? Inventory overhang, fewer players, tepid 5G offtake
Jatin Grover 6 min read 06 Oct 2025, 12:04 pm IST
Summary
As India gears up for its next telecom spectrum auction, sluggish demand is emerging as a concern. Here’s what’s driving the tepid interest, why it’s worrying the government, and what fixes the telecom regulator is weighing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Every time you stream a video, make a call, or use mobile data, you rely on spectrum—invisible radio waves that help your phone connect to the network provider, which in turn helps you make phone calls, run apps, and connect to the internet.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story