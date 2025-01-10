Industry
India to be testbed for implementing decarbonisation technologies globally, says GEAPP CEO
SummaryThe Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet is leveraging India's strengths in technology and low labour costs to pilot clean energy solutions. With significant investments planned, GEAPP aims to enhance sustainability efforts in developing nations.
New Delhi: The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) plans to use India as a testbed for new decarbonisation technologies that would then be commercially operationalised in other developing countries.
