Textiles exports a silver lining as India’s trade deficit widens

Even so, Rahul Mehta, chief mentor of the Clothing Manufacturing Association of India, said a growth of 36% over a period of 5 years was not a respectable figure, considering the low base during the covid-19 period. “In the readymade garment sector, we have not seen significant growth, except in the last 5-6 months of this fiscal, where it has shown a growth of 8-10%," Mehta said.