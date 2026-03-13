India is set to tighten security testing rules for equipment such as Wi-Fi routers, broadband devices and fibre network gear as it seeks to make telecom equipment safer for use in the country’s internet networks, government officials and industry executives aware of the matter said.
India plans to tighten security checks for telecom equipment
SummaryThis means that telecom equipment makers such as Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, and Tejas Networks can no longer rely solely on temporary approvals or self-declarations of compliance with security testing requirements, but will now have to clear some mandatory security checks.
