India to focus on voice-first vernacular LLMs: AI Mission CEO
Shouvik Das 4 min read 11 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Abhishek Singh, chief executive of India AI Mission, said that India’s AI Mission is betting on voice-first large language models in Indian languages as its differentiating edge over global tech giants.
New Delhi: India’s $1.2-billion AI Mission is preparing to make voice-first artificial intelligence (AI) models for Indian languages its calling card, aiming to differentiate itself from Big Tech firms that focus primarily on text-based AI.
