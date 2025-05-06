‘India to have 123 million EVs on the road by 2032 under best-case scenario’
SummaryThe adoption of EVs becomes critical, as the world's fifth-largest economy prioritizes sustainable development and races to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, the report said. This can bolster India’s economy while supporting the ambitious target set for 2030—EV penetration of 30%.
New Delhi: India will likely have 123 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2032 under the best-case scenario, a report published by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and Customized Energy Solutions (CES) said on Tuesday.
