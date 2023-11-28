India to launch first-ever auction of 20 blocks of 'critical and strategic minerals' on 29 Nov
India's Ministry of Mines will auction 20 blocks of critical and strategic minerals on 29 November. The revenue generated will go to state governments, boosting the economy and national security.
India will be launching the first tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals on 29 November, Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Mines, twenty blocks of critical and strategic minerals that are spread across the country will be auctioned.
