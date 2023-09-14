New Delhi: The Indian government is set to push for a better ranking on the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) by appraising the World Bank about recent reforms and measures taken, such as the PM GatiShaki, to improve logistics efficiency in the country, a government official said on Thursday.

Special Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra said that there was a need for greater emphasis on objective-based methodology for LPI scoring and that the World Bank's present methodology was based on perception surveys.

In April, India ranked at 38 out of 139 countries in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index. The country aims to break into the top 25 countries by 2030.

Dawra said that DPIIT officials have been continuously engaging with officials of the World Bank to draw their attention to the need for greater emphasis on objective-based methodology for LPI scoring. The World Bank uses six parameters to measure performance of countries that include customs, infrastructure, international shipments, logistics competence, tracking and tracing, and timelines.

''We feel this is a very narrow way of ranking India on important global indices and there is a lot of work going on and that should be reflected in the calculations. We have analyzed the parameters and the way it is done. We would like the World Bank to include our interventions and reforms which are contributing to improve logistics in India,'' Dawra said during a press briefing.

She also said that the report on a framework to assess the logistics cost in the country is ready and it would be released by the end of the month as it would help get a realistic estimate of the cost.

As per government’s estimates, India's logistics cost stands at 8-14% of the country's GDP (gross domestic product).

''Now we have a baseline estimate and from next year we will do a survey based thing to calculate the cost,'' she said, adding that the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and ADB have been engaged in the exercise.

Dawra added that the service improvement group constituted in March to resolve logistics related issues has so far assessed 80 issues from different departments including revenue, railways, and road.

Of the 80 issues examined, 34 have been resolved. There are 21 issues pertaining to the CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) such as matters pertaining to some ports, GST and ICEGATE (Indian Customs EDI Gateway).

As many as 106 firms have signed non-disclosure agreements with the government to access data from the ULIP, launched on September 17 last year as part of the national logistics policy.

It is a digital gateway for enabling industry players to access logistics-related datasets from various government systems through request and response-based application programming interface (API) integration.

The commerce and industry ministry also said that during the recent Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting under the PM GatiShakti programme, as many as six projects including three of the Ministry of Railways (MoR) and three of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), with a total project cost of ₹14,081 crore were assessed.

“This takes the total number of projects assessed by NPG to 106 with a total value of about ₹11 Lakh Crore, since the launch of PM GatiShakti approach," the ministry said.