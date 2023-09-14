India to push for better logistics ranking2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:03 PM IST
In April, India ranked at 38 out of 139 countries in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index. The country aims to break into the top 25 countries by 2030
New Delhi: The Indian government is set to push for a better ranking on the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) by appraising the World Bank about recent reforms and measures taken, such as the PM GatiShaki, to improve logistics efficiency in the country, a government official said on Thursday.