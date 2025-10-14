India's top law firms are lining up to hire and promote women leaders. Here's why.
Priyanka Gawande 5 min read 14 Oct 2025, 05:31 pm IST
Summary
At some firms, women accounted for almost half the promotions to the role of partner and above over the past five years, industry watchers and insiders estimate. What's driving this, and how is it changing the industry?
India’s top law firms are putting more women in partner and senior partner roles as they look to build ‘empathetic’ and ‘collaborative’ long-term relationships with their clients. At some firms, women accounted for almost half the promotions to the role of partner and above over the past five years, industry watchers and insiders estimate.
