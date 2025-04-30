In charts: India’s tourism sector stands at a crossroads
SummaryWhile outbound travel surpassed pre-pandemic levels back in 2023, foreign tourist arrivals to India are yet to recover. Mint takes a close look at the latest tourism statistics.
The disruptions caused by the covid pandemic are long over, but India's tourism industry is yet to register a meaningful recovery, with foreign tourist arrivals stuck below 10 million in 2024. This is particularly concerning since departures by Indians to other nations surpassed pre-covid levels back in 2023. A slow increase in tourist arrivals also does not bode well for the sector as it hinders companies' foreign exchange earnings.