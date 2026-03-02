Iran tensions hit India’s outbound travel; inbound operators brace for impact

He added, “The sudden war in the Middle East is not what the global tourism industry needs right now, especially India and the rest of Southeast Asia. Asia in general had not bounced back to the pre-covid numbers in any real sense, barring Japan. And this war just crushes the recovery even more, especially for India, which is heavily dependent on the Middle Eastern carriers for airlift in and out of the country,” Kohli added. Closure of airspace in critical hubs such as the UAE and Qatar has choked incoming and outgoing traffic, he said, with last-minute flight changes proving cost-prohibitive.