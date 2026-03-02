Rising geopolitical tensions in Iran and across the Middle East have triggered airspace shutdowns, flight rerouting, and schedule changes, disrupting outbound travel from India. While commercial aviation hasn’t come to a complete halt, airlines have adjusted flight paths and frequencies, creating uncertainty for travellers connecting via Middle Eastern hubs.
Iran tensions hit India’s outbound travel; inbound operators brace for impact
SummaryAs Middle Eastern transit hubs face unprecedented gridlock, Indian tour operators report a surge in cancellations and postponements that threaten to stall the industry's recovery.
