India’s newest resorts are popping up where you least expect them
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 15 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryNew resorts are coming up in off-beat locations as travellers look outside usual destinations and developers offer unique experiences.
Ditch the usual weekend hotel for a retreat tucked away near Chikhli town in Gujarat or the Choral dam in Madhya Pradesh or even the tiger-infested forests of Mukundara Hills in Rajasthan. India’s next wave of hospitality resort development is quietly taking shape in places most maps wouldn’t show.
