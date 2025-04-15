India’s newest resorts are popping up where you least expect them

“The development cycles are becoming better with some local state governments incentivising these properties to give better terms for infrastructure loans for up to 20 years," Nagpal said. “Owners of these properties also now are confident that since there is a strong demand, they can look at a return of capital invested within 4–6 years and on the back of year-round occupancies of about 50–60% with average room rates upwards of ₹8,000–9,000 a night and that's giving them a lot of incentive to build."